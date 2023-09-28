Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: alice in borderland, death game, Haro Aso, manga, netflix, squid game

Alice in Borderland Gets Dealt Season 3 Winning Hand From Netflix

Alice in Borderland, the hit "death game" thriller series based on Haro Aso's manga, is soon returning to Netflix for a third season.

Alice in Borderland, the hit Japanese "death game" thriller series that's a precursor to South Korea's Squid Game, is returning for a third season on Netflix. With Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in Season 3, fans can look forward to witnessing the evolution of their characters in the ever-dangerous landscape of Borderland. Shinsuke Sato's continued direction will also ensure that the series maintains its trademark intensity and cinematic excellence.

Based on the manga series of the same name by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland follows the story of Arisu after he is transported to a parallel universe in which he has to play and win games to remain alive. The games are divided into four categories represented by suits on a deck of playing cards.

When Alice in Borderland begins, Arisu, living in the shadow of his high-achieving brother, spends his gloomy days unable to find any meaning in life. When he goes out with his best friends Chota and Karube — the only sparks in his dreary life — the city suddenly becomes devoid of people. While feeling some sense of unease, the three young men are elated at this newfound freedom. However, this is the "Borderland," a place where the inhabitants must clear various "games" to survive. Arisu, who uses his observational and decision-making skills to clear the games, meets Usagi, a climber who has cleared games on her own without having any companions. Through this unbelievable life-or-death experience, they face head-on the question of what "living" means. ? The bestselling masterpiece of survival suspense was a hit even in its digital format. All 18 volumes of the original manga and both volumes of the new sequel Alice in Borderland: Retry are currently in publication from Shogakukan's Shonen Sunday Comics.

When Season 1 started streaming in December 2020, it rose to the Top 10 in more than 70 countries, earning its place as a worldwide sensation. Critics and viewers alike were enthralled, with the show boasting an impressive audience score of 96% on review website Rotten Tomatoes. Following this successful debut, anticipation for the second installment ran high. When Season 2 debuted in December 2022, it shot up to the Top 10 in over 90 countries, claiming the No. 1 spot in 17 of them. In Japan, it held the top spot for 14 consecutive days. Even more remarkably, just four weeks after its release, Season 2 clocked 200 million viewing hours worldwide, the highest of any title from Japan.

Now, the Joker card has appeared, declaring the triumphant return of Alice in Borderland. Netflix will announce the premiere at a later date.

