Alice in Borderland Ready to Launch Season 2 on Netflix This December

Alice in Borderland has quietly become one of the biggest hits on Netflix to come out of Japan. An adaptation of the manga by Haro Aso, the series is an example of the "Death Game" genre that has been popular in Japanese pop culture for the past decade.

In Alice in Borderland, a group of bored delinquents (aged up from the high school students of the manga) inadvertently step into a parallel dimension that's a warped version of the world that's a deadly playground where they have to solve puzzles in a game of survival. Death Game stories are where a group of diverse people, including the young hero (more often a male than a female), gets trapped in a place where they must solve puzzles and challenges to survive and escape. The Death Game genre is often social commentary where the group of endangered players is always distinct social archetypes or stereotypes in an allegory for the world. They usually have a choice of being cooperative or selfish, even murderous, to win the game to survive and win the ultimate prize. Video games like the Danganronpa series are part of the genre, and Netflix's megahit Squid Game, with an extra melodramatic touch that only K-Dramas can provide, might be considered the pinnacle of the Death Game genre. Alice in Borderland premiered on the streamer and paved the way for Squid Game to make its debut later as an original TV series rather than a comic adaptation.

New footage from the globally anticipated hit series Alice in Borderland, co-starring Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, has finally been released in a new trailer. As Season Two begins, Arisu and Usagi must unravel the mysteries of the Borderland before they can escape and return to their world. Shifting from the shocking setting of an empty Shibuya in the first season, this season is set in a devastated Shibuya covered in plants. Don't miss a second of this survival game packed with intense action and a thrilling story! The Netflix Series "Alice in Borderland" Season 2 starts streaming in December 2022, only on Netflix.