Alien, Aliens Fans "Will Be Very Pleased" with FX Series: Sencindiver

Sandra Yi Sencindiver shared that fans of Ridley Scott's & James Cameron's Alien films will like what the FX and Noah Hawley series offers.

Though production on FX & Noah Hawley's upcoming "Alien" series is expected to wrap production this summer, fans should be expecting a realistic 2025 premiere considering the amount of post-production work that will need to be done – especially for such an effects-heavy series. On the bright side, that does give us a good amount of time to hear from the cast and creative team about the project – well, as much as they can without even coming close to the spoiler line. Speaking with Variety, Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Yatani) shared that fans of Ridley Scott's and James Cameron's films will like what the FX Networks series has to offer.

"I think that especially the fans who love films No. 1 [Ridley Scott's 'Alien'] and 2 [James Cameron's 'Aliens'] will be very pleased with the universe and the world-building in this reimagining," Sencindiver shared. "A lot of brilliant people, a lot of very interesting character actors [who are] very dedicated, and, of course, Noah Hawley is just a brilliant storyteller." While not able to reveal details about her character and any connections to the founding of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, Sencindiver explained why she feels honored to have this specific role. "It's been very exciting and interesting to play this character, and I also think it's a pleasure that nobody has played that character before. That's also great for me that I get to set the bar for what this character is. We'll be pleased — the old fans of the original movies," she added.

Alien: Noah Hawley on FX Network's Reaction, Ridley Scott Involvement

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for its Crew Call podcast last month, Haley had some additional details to pass along regarding the series. First up, Hawley noted that the higher-ups at FX Networks had made it clear that he can keep his focus solely on "Alien" – and if they're talking "season two," then it sounds like they like what they're seeing. "They're [FX Networks] saying maybe don't do two things at once on this show," Hawley explained. "Their hope is to put a season two as close to season one as possible."

As for Scott's involvement, Hawley confirmed that it never went beyond an early conversation while Hawley was mapping out his plans. "In the four years it's taken me to launch this show, he's made how many movies?" Hawley added. But it was during his conversation with Scott that Hawley decided which direction to go in. "What I said to Ridley is, 'I'm adapting your movie.' I had to make a decision — retro-futurism or 'Prometheus'? And I chose retro-futurism," he explained. "When I close my eyes, and you say 'Alien' to me, I see that green Ascii text. You know, I hear that sound. I see that keyboard with the weird Egyptian ruins on it. I see those hallways."

Timothy Olyphant Discusses Upcoming FX Series

During an interview with Vanity Fair from April that saw Olyphant on a brief break from filming in Thailand, the actor had nothing but praise for what Hawley brings to the project, adding, "I don't know if you're familiar, but he's very good at what he does. Very good." Thankfully, Hawley didn't try to land Olyphant for the series a few years back – as the actor explains. "Don't tell Noah [Hawley] this, but if my kids were still living at home, I don't think I would have done the job," Olyphant revealed, noting that Alien came at a point in his life where it's easier on a number of levels to travel for filming than it used to be. "I mean, 'Justified,' 'Deadwood,' 'Santa Clarita Diet,' those really [kept] me here for a good stretch. When my children [were] somewhere between sixth grade and all the way through them leaving the house, I essentially got to work and live here in Los Angeles and be able to go to their tennis tournaments and take them to music classes and whatnot."

Olyphant continued, "Once they all left—and we hate them for it—it was a bit like, I just asked my wife, 'You want to go to live in Bangkok for a few months?' If she says yeah, I'm in. It's a really fun time. Don't tell the kids, but they're not that missed. We did 'Daisy Jones' and lived in New Orleans for a couple months. [Justified] took us to Chicago. 'Full Circle,' we lived in New York for a few months, and now we're living in Bangkok, and it's been a ball."

But it was the last part of his response that got our radar going. While describing his time filming in Thailand, Olyphant noted that "there's a monster" in the FX series that "takes up a lot of screen time." That gave him the opportunity to check out the beaches in Bangkok – and he even "got to go see my buddy Walton Goggins down there filming 'The White Lotus.'" Hmmm… looks like whatever the big bad is, we'll be getting to see a lot of it…

The upcoming FX series stars Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar) as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) – reportedly as a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

