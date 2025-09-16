Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth Season 1 Ep. 7: Here's Our Updated "Emergence" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of FX Networks and Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth, S01E07: "Emergence."

Once again, FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth makes the great case that humans are the deadliest and least trustworthy "predators" out there. That's saying a lot considering we saw what those killer flies could do to a hybrid. We've got reprogramming, nasty negotiations between Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) and Yutani (Sandra Yi Sencindiver), Tootles (Kit Young) getting a little too up close and personal with one of the specimens, Arthur (David Rysdahl) getting really up close and personal with a specimen, and Slightly (Adarsh Gourav) about to make a big old mess of everything. Meanwhile, a now tracker-free Wendy (Chandler) has to decide whether to escape or figure out her connection with the Xenomorph. Yeah, that's a whole lot going on heading into S01E07: "Emergence," and things are only going to get nastier with tonight's chapter. Here's the official overview, episode trailer, and preview of what's still to come as we inch closer to the season finale. In addition, we've thrown in some extras we thought you might like, including some highlights and a deep dive or two into last week's episode:

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 7: "Emergence" Preview

Alien: Earth Season 1 Episode 7: "Emergence" – An escape plan is hatched, leading to a breaking of factions, betrayals, and a shocking confrontation. Written by Noah Hawley and Maria Melnik, and directed by Dana Gonzales:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The FX and Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

