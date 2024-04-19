Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: alien, fx, fx networks, noah hawley

Alien: "Foundation" Star Sandra Yi Sencindiver Joins FX Series Cast

FX & Noah Hawley's upcoming "Alien" series has reportedly cast Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Apple TV+'s Foundation) in a key role.

We've got some quick casting news to pass along regarding FX & Noah Hawley's upcoming "Alien" series – which is currently filming in Thailand. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Apple TV+'s Foundation) has joined the project. Reportedly, Sencindiver is expected to appear in more than one episode and looks to be playing "a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation," with the expectation that the character would be further developed if the series goes multiple seasons.

Previously, Hawley explained why his series won't be beholden to the backstory that played out in Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) – where we learn that the aliens were actually created by a race known as The Engineers to be used as bioweapons. For this go-around, Hawley revealed that FX was eyeing the series as a recurring one and not a limited one, giving him the opportunity to "breathe" creatively while telling his story. "I think that endings are what gives a story meaning, and so you should never start a story without some sense of where it's going because then you can really build that meaning into it," Hawley shared during an interview with Collider.

"With 'Legion,' I had what felt like a three-act structure to it that I didn't know if that would be three seasons or five seasons, or whatever it was, but I sort of knew what a beginning, middle, and end was. And here, similarly, I knew that their desire was for a recurring series, not a limited series, and I had an idea that I was excited about, that I could see the escalation of it from one year to another," Hawley further explained. "That's where we ended up not pitching them having a bible or pitching them blow-by-blow, but saying, 'Big picture: this is the first movement, this is the second movement, and we're ultimately going here.'"

So will Hawley end up spending some time behind the camera to helm an episode or two? While he makes it clear that it's still too early to make that call, it's not something that Hawley's opposed to. "I think that's a hard one just because we had the strike, so we're figuring that out. But it's thrilling to get behind the camera again, and to get behind the camera on this and to do something that's much bigger and in the science fiction genre, playing with the elements that we all know from 'Alien," he added. "It's really thrilling."

The upcoming FX series stars Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar) as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, and Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh. In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

