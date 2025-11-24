Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: all's fair, ryan murphy

All's Fair Season 2: Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Legal Drama Renewed

Hulu announced that Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair will be back in court (and back on our screens) for Season 2.

Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's All's Fair might be getting only 3% love from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's getting 100% love from Hulu. And what better way for the streaming service to show it loves the Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close-starring series than to give it a Season 2 green light? Well, that's precisely what Hulu has done, a little more than two weeks before the two-episode season finale on December 9th.

Earlier this month, we learned that over the course of its first three days of streaming, All's Fair pulled in 3.2 million views globally – making it Hulu Originals' biggest scripted series premiere in three years (placing it at the top spot of Hulu's Top 15 over the course of its first three days). On social media, Hulu noted that the streaming series had generated over 7 billion impressions, with 190 million video views.

Here's a look back at what Kardashian and Close had to say about the critics bashing the series:

Hulu's All's Fair tells the story of a team of fierce female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own. Powerful, brilliant, and best friends, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks – with serious style. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game; they change it. They'll never settle.

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, Hulu's All's Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson star and executive produce. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs. Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

