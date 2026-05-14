Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Posters: Zuko, Ozai, Azula & Iroh
The latest character posters for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 spotlight Prince Zuko, Fire Lord Ozai, Princess Azula, and Uncle Iroh.
Article Summary
- Netflix unveils Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 character posters for Zuko, Ozai, Azula, and Iroh.
- Season 2 follows Aang, Katara, and Sokka toward Ba Sing Se as they seek the Earth King’s help against Ozai.
- Aang also meets Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, adding earthbending to his growing mastery.
- Netflix also confirmed Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 2 and 3 updates as production moved toward the final run.
As we inch closer to the second season premiere of Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Miyako (Toph)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix has rolled out a new set of character profile key art posters – this time, spotlighting Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), and Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Here's a look:
After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes
Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:
Miya Cech as Toph
Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng
Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei
Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei
Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee
Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong
Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder
Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung
Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita
Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong
Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li
Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa
Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei
Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen
Here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:
In a social media post from November 2025 that included a look at the cast, it was announced that filming had wrapped on the third and final season. In addition, the post teased that "exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon."
Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama, and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.