Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Titles on the Line, Ospreay Returns to Action Tonight

Comrades! Tonight's AEW Dynamite brings Darby vs. Takeshita, Ospreay's return, MJF's precious hair on the line, and the Owen Cup brackets! Viva la revolución!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the gilded observation deck of my personal zeppelin, currently drifting somewhere over the Caribbean while the CIA's surface-to-air missiles continue to mysteriously miss their target (perhaps because I bribed the engineers at Lockheed Martin with a case of fine rum and a signed photo of Hulk Hogan, may he rest). Tonight, the proletariat wrestling fans of the world unite once again for AEW Dynamite, live from Asheville, North Carolina, just 11 days before Double or Nothing! Esteban my emotional support capybara is already wearing his commemorative AEW Dynamite viewing bib, so let us dive in, comrades!

AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

On Saturday at Fairway to Hell, Darby Allin survived PAC, the Death Riders, four tables and a bunker brawl to keep the AEW World Championship. But there's no rest for Allin, with another AEW World Title defense coming tonight on Dynamite. However, Don Callis threw a wrench into things when he announced that AEW International Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, who issued a challenge to Allin last week, was called away on family business in Japan. Instead, Callis named "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita as Okada's replacement!

Comrades, Darby Allin is the fighting champion the workers deserve! A man who falls through stacked tables from a balcony and shows up to work on Wednesday — this is the work ethic I demand from my secret police! Konosuke Takeshita is a beast, however, and Don Callis reminds me so much of my former Minister of Propaganda, who also had a slick haircut (I.E. bald) and constantly rearranged the schedule to benefit his nephews. I once tried to swap out an opponent in a duel at the last minute — turned out the new guy was a CIA asset! Lesson learned, comrades. Watch Kazuchika Okada's "family business" closely. In my experience, "family business" usually means a coup attempt.

We'll Hear From MJF!

After Darby Allin retained his AEW World Title against TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight last Wednesday, MJF came out, demanding his rematch. Allin said no and reminded MJF that if he wanted a shot at the AEW World Title, he had to put something up – and Allin suggested MJF's hair.

Oh, comrades, MJF's hair! This is the most important political negotiation since I sat across from Fidel Castro in 1987 trying to convince him to shave his beard for a charity telethon hosted by Charo. Fidel refused, of course, called me a sellout, and then we drank mojitos until sunrise while watching tapes of NWA World Championship Wrestling. MJF, like Fidel, will cling to his iconic look — but unlike Fidel, MJF has the bourgeois vanity of a Miami real estate developer. He will find a loophole, mark my words!

Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

Will Ospreay is back in action tonight in Asheville! Renee Paquette broke the news at Fairway to Hell that Ospreay was cleared by AEW medical to wrestle on Dynamite for the first time since he lost via doctor's stoppage to Mark Davis three weeks ago. Tonight, Ospreay will step back in the ring against the innovative and impactful style of Ace Austin.

Will Ospreay training with the Death Riders is like that time the CIA tried to recruit my personal chef. He came back from "vacation" in Langley with a new attitude, started putting suspicious herbs in my soup. I had to send him to re-education camp, and he is now happily running a state-owned bistro! Will Ospreay must be careful, comrades — once you start hanging around Jon Moxley's gang, the dental insurance dries up. Ace Austin is no slouch, having pinned a man in a 10-man tag last week. Esteban is rooting for Ospreay, but Esteban also bets heavily on capybara races, or so I keep telling my accountants, so his judgment is questionable on AEW Dynamite nights.

10-Man Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage & The Young Bucks vs. FTR, Tommaso Ciampa & The Dogs

While Cage and Cope and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR remain on a collision course for their "I Quit" Street Fight at Double or Nothing, others have been pulled into this orbit, including AEW World Trios Champions The Conglomeration.

Ten men! This is more participants than my last cabinet meeting, and significantly fewer than the firing squad that followed it! Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against FTR in an "I Quit" Street Fight reminds me of when Kim Jong-un and I had an "I Quit" karaoke battle in his private bunker. Spoiler: neither of us quit, and we sang "Don't Stop Believin'" for nine straight hours until Dennis Rodman begged us to stop. Orange Cassidy putting his hands in his pockets is the most relatable wrestling gimmick to a man who lounges by the pool while peasants till his fields — viva la revolución!

TNT Championship Open Challenge: Kevin Knight (c) Defends

Tonight, he'll be refocused on the TNT Championship when he defends it for the fourth time in an open challenge! Who will try to fly with "The Jet" in Asheville?

Kevin Knight, "The Jet," nearly became Jet2Belts last week, and comrades, I have great respect for any man who attempts to acquire more than he already has — it is the dictator's way! When I was young, I had one tin medal. Now I have 47 ornamental sashes, a presidential crown, and three honorary degrees from universities I built and named after myself. An open challenge on AEW Dynamite is always exciting — please, please let it be someone the CIA hasn't approved!

Triangle of Madness vs. The Brawling Birds & Hikaru Shida

Before Thekla faces three former AEW Women's World Champions at Double or Nothing, she'll have to navigate facing two of those challengers in this unpredictable Trios Match on Dynamite!

Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart as the Triangle of Madness! This faction name is so good I am considering renaming my Joint Chiefs of Staff after it. Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, and Hikaru Shida form a formidable resistance, and I love a good four-way title match — it reminds me of the four-way election I once held in my country, which I won with 104% of the vote! Will Kris Statlander appear? In my experience, the missing person always shows up at the most inconvenient moment, usually wielding a chair.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Brackets Revealed!

The 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets for both the men's and women's sides will be revealed live on Dynamite! The annual tournament has produced some of AEW's most competitive matches and hard-fought moments since it began in 2021 as a tribute to and celebration of one of the most gifted and beloved wrestlers, Owen Hart.

Comrades, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is one of my favorite traditions in all of professional wrestling. A bracket! So much more honest than the rigged ballots I print at my Ministry of Elections! I will be filling out my bracket alongside Esteban, who will be making his picks by waddling toward bowls of grapes labeled with each wrestler's name. His picks have a 73% accuracy rate, which is higher than any CIA intelligence briefing I have ever intercepted.

Bonus: Will Swerve Strickland Show Up?

Swerve Strickland claiming AEW management is keeping him off TV is a classic move, comrades. I once claimed the CIA was keeping me off international television, when in reality I had simply forgotten to pay my satellite bill. Will Swerve appear via grainy video? In person? Or will he simply vanish like so many of my political rivals? Stay tuned!

Thank you to AEW's website for the preview materials, comrades — you can read the full official preview right here.

Now, tune in to AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max! I will be watching from my newly renovated underwater observation lounge, sipping a 1962 vintage champagne that Vladimir Putin gifted me last Christmas, while Esteban feasts on imported hibiscus petals and a personal chef prepares wagyu empanadas. Viva la AEW Dynamite! Viva la revolución! And death to all capitalist pigs — except Tony Khan, who at least gives us good wrestling, so he is merely on probation. Until next time, comrades!

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