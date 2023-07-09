Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 16, trailer

Always Sunny: Aaron Paul, Bloopers & "The Gang Goes Bowling" Trailer

Aaron Paul discusses It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Plus, Seasons 5 & 7 bloopers and the trailer for S16E07: "The Gang Goes Bowling."

With the penultimate Season 16 episode of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia ready to hit this Wednesday, we have an update to pass along that's a nice "Blend" of some very cool things. Along with a look back at the episode trailer for S16E07: "The Gang Goes Bowling," we get a chance to hear from Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) regarding what it was like working with The Gang. But first…

As much as we dig the blooper compilations that were released in the past, we have a warm place in our cold, cold hearts for the "Bloopers vs. Actual Scene" series that FX Networks has been dropping. Now, where are the two latest editions – focusing on Seasons 5 & 7:

The Gang Inspires Aaron Paul to Try More Comedy & More

In a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul discusses what it was like for him and Bryan Cranston to play twisted versions of themselves S16E05: "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab" (directed by Megan Ganz and written by McElhenney, Howerton & Day), how much he loves The Gang over at the long-running sitcom, and how he's feeling inspired to try more comedy because of the experience:

Paul on Joining The Gang for Season 16 & How the Episode Came Together: "It was so much fun. I just loved that whole crew over there. I've known them for so many years, and what a dream, really. I have so much respect for that entire company over there, and I actually pitched Rob [McElhenney] and Glenn [Howerton] the idea of Bryan [Cranston] and I coming into Philly to do a Dos Hombres tour, and somehow we connect. Maybe we would stumble into their bar, and chaos is created, and that's sort of what we did. So they came up with this idea, they threw the script at us, and we were super excited to jump on board.

Paul on The Gang Inspiring Him to Do More Comedy: "Doing that [It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia] was just something for us to have a lot of fun with, and they shoot an entire episode in three days. When I got to set, and we started doing it, I quickly realized that I need to do more comedy. I really do because that set is so fun. Everyone was laughing and having such a great time. I wasn't in a corner torturing myself and trying to get into a proper headspace for a traumatic scene I'm about to tackle. So, we had such a great time doing it.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07 "The Gang Goes Bowling"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 7 "The Gang Goes Bowling": The guys crash Dee's bowling league night and compete in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles; Dee, Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail versus Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank in a classic match to prove who is better. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!