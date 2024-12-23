Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover Ep. Title/Overview & More

The Gang serves as "Volunteers" in the official overview for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary crossover.

As the countdown rwaches the two-week mark, we've got some new intel to pass along regarding… "The Greatest Moment in Television History Ever!" With the first of the two-episode crossover between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary set to hit screens on Wednesday, January 8th, we not only have a new key art poster that was released on social media but we also have the official overview for S04E09: "Volunteers" – here's a look:

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 9 – "Volunteers" – Ava (Janelle James) announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don't go as planned. Directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Garrett Werner.

Here's a look back at the promo that was released last week showing The Gang getting their visitor passes for their visit to Willard R. Abbott Elementary – with Davis's Mr. Johnson offering a proper assessment:

Though we didn't get any footage during the first promo, we did get a great exchange between the two that saw Brunson twisting the knife a bit on McElhenney for dropping the crossover news a wee bit too soon. "It feels like we've been keeping this secret for so long," McElhenney says at one point during the promo, with Brunson making it clear that she wants to know where this "we've" is coming from. "So long?" Brunson responds – adding, "Because you.. posted a photo spoiling our crossover episode." But it doesn't quite seem like McElhenney's getting the point about spoilers…

Always Sunny: Abbot Elementary EPs Offer Crossover Details

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Max's Harley Quinn) had some serious red meat to throw out to the masses in early October- beginning with the crossover happening during the ninth episode of the ABC series's fourth season – and the crossover will be the focus of the entire episode. "We got the whole gang, the 'A' story, 'B' story, 'C,' 'D,' it's all them," Schumacker confirmed – and that means Howerton and Olson, too – even though they weren't featured in the images that were first released (with more scene being filmed next week). "Charlie Day's character [Charlie Kelly] has a pretty significant storyline in our episode," he added.

"It was kind of a joke at first that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they'd be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers' room, and we hashed out some real broad-stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie," Schumacker added, noting that Abbott Elementary fans won't feel like they're being left out if this is their first time meeting The Gang from Paddy's. "It just kind of works in a vacuum. They just feel like other guest stars on the show. Obviously, it's going to have a much deeper meaning for 'Sunny' fans," he explained.

Eagles Love Brings Early McElhenney/Brunson "Crossover"

Thanks to last month's Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, fans were treated to an unofficial crossover as McElhenney and Brunson explained what it's like being displaced Eagles fans living/working in Los Angeles. "Being an Eagles fan in Los Angeles, I mean, of course, you feel like an outsider sometimes," the "Always Sunny" creator shared. Brunson agreed, adding, "Being born and raised in Philly, living in LA, you know, you never really forget you're not from here." From there, the two covered the differences between the two cities, spotlighted what their beloved Eagles have going for them, and made sure to give the Rams their due. "I love the contrast, though. And at the end of the day," Brunson began, addressing the Philly and L.A. differences, before McElhenney finished the Abbott Elementary creator's sentence with, "There is still no place like home."

