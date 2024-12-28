Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover: Game-Changer For Charlie?

Could the crossover between It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary be a major game-changer for Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day)?

If you're not already excited about the January 8th crossover event between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary, today would be as good of a day as any to start getting excited. In fact, looking back over the preview images released for S04E09: "Volunteers" and what Ralph had to share last month about the crossover, we've been obsessing over a possible game-changing thing going down for Charlie (Day) and The Gang.

Back in early November, Ralph shared that her kindergarten teacher, Barbara, would be spending some quality time with Day's Charlie. "But you want to know what? I had no idea those were criminals. I had no idea those people… I had no idea! The cast! They're criminals! They do so many shady things! I had no idea!" Ralph joked during her red carpet interview. When asked what The Gang was doing at the ABC series' school and if they were stealing anything, Ralph continued, "They know how to steal. I mean, right in front of you, too! But that's alright. I love Charlie, and I'm going to teach Charlie a few things. And under my tutelage, Charlie is going to be alright."

Looking at all of the red strings on our crossover "Pepe Silvia" conspiracy board, we're going to put it out there. Charlie is going to learn how to read – or relearn how to read. That's because we're in the camp that believes that Charlie was fine when we first met him and that it was his need to inhale or consume anything possible and The Gang's toxic shenanigans (like S02E05: "Hundred Dollar Baby") that led to Charlie's deteriorating smarts. But if Barbara was able to get Charlie back on the road to being able to read and write, just imagine how that could change The Gang's dynamic. Would that be something that they would be cool with – especially Dennis (Howerton)? It would be an interesting shift for Day's Charlie and one that would be interesting to explore – though we would miss the days of Dennis reading one of Charlie's campaign ad speeches.

Here's a look back at that clip from Ralph's red-carpet interview where she discussed the upcoming "Always Sunny" & Abbott Elementary crossover event:

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 9 – "Volunteers" – Ava (Janelle James) announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don't go as planned. Directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Garrett Werner.

Always Sunny: Abbot Elementary EPs Offer Crossover Details

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Max's Harley Quinn) had some serious red meat to throw out to the masses in early October- beginning with the crossover happening during the ninth episode of the ABC series's fourth season – and the crossover will be the focus of the entire episode. "We got the whole gang, the 'A' story, 'B' story, 'C,' 'D,' it's all them," Schumacker confirmed – and that means Howerton and Olson, too – even though they weren't featured in the images that were first released (with more scene being filmed next week). "Charlie Day's character [Charlie Kelly] has a pretty significant storyline in our episode," he added.

"It was kind of a joke at first that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they'd be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers' room, and we hashed out some real broad-stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie," Schumacker added, noting that Abbott Elementary fans won't feel like they're being left out if this is their first time meeting The Gang from Paddy's. "It just kind of works in a vacuum. They just feel like other guest stars on the show. Obviously, it's going to have a much deeper meaning for 'Sunny' fans," he explained.

