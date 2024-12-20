Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover Lets Its Funny Flag Fly

Here's an official key art poster for the upcoming crossover between FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Abbott Elementary.

What's that? There are only 19 days until… "The Greatest Moment in Television History Ever"? Of course, we're talking about the first of the two-episode crossover between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary. With Abbott Elementary Episode 409 (directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Garrett Werner) hitting on Wednesday, January 8th (beginning at 8:30 pm ET), we're getting our first teaser key art poster showing flags for Paddy's and Abbott Elementary, with the tagline, "Two Legends. One Epic Class." For some reason, we can't shake this feeling that The Gang might be showing up at some kind of Career Day/volunteering event – could it be another community service gig for them?

Here's a look back at the promo that was released earlier this week showing The Gang getting their visitor passes for their visit to Willard R. Abbott Elementary – with Davis's Mr. Johnson offering a proper assessment:

Though we didn't get any footage during the first promo, we did get a great exchange between the two that saw Brunson twisting the knife a bit on McElhenney for dropping the crossover news a wee bit too soon. "It feels like we've been keeping this secret for so long," McElhenney says at one point during the promo, with Brunson making it clear that she wants to know where this "we've" is coming from. "So long?" Brunson responds – adding, "Because you.. posted a photo spoiling our crossover episode." But it doesn't quite seem like McElhenney's getting the point about spoilers…

Always Sunny: Abbot Elementary EPs Offer Crossover Details

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Max's Harley Quinn) had some serious red meat to throw out to the masses in early October- beginning with the crossover happening during the ninth episode of the ABC series's fourth season – and the crossover will be the focus of the entire episode. "We got the whole gang, the 'A' story, 'B' story, 'C,' 'D,' it's all them," Schumacker confirmed – and that means Howerton and Olson, too – even though they weren't featured in the images that were first released (with more scene being filmed next week). "Charlie Day's character [Charlie Kelly] has a pretty significant storyline in our episode," he added.

"It was kind of a joke at first that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they'd be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers' room, and we hashed out some real broad-stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie," Schumacker added, noting that Abbott Elementary fans won't feel like they're being left out if this is their first time meeting The Gang from Paddy's. "It just kind of works in a vacuum. They just feel like other guest stars on the show. Obviously, it's going to have a much deeper meaning for 'Sunny' fans," he explained.

Eagles Love Brings Early McElhenney/Brunson "Crossover"

Thanks to last month's Sunday Night Football game on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, fans were treated to an unofficial crossover as McElhenney and Brunson explained what it's like being displaced Eagles fans living/working in Los Angeles. "Being an Eagles fan in Los Angeles, I mean, of course, you feel like an outsider sometimes," the "Always Sunny" creator shared. Brunson agreed, adding, "Being born and raised in Philly, living in LA, you know, you never really forget you're not from here." From there, the two covered the differences between the two cities, spotlighted what their beloved Eagles have going for them, and made sure to give the Rams their due. "I love the contrast, though. And at the end of the day," Brunson began, addressing the Philly and L.A. differences, before McElhenney finished the Abbott Elementary creator's sentence with, "There is still no place like home."

