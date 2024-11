Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: McElhenney, Brunson & Press Day Fun

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney checked in on Brunson's Instagram during press day.

There's no need to even do the math – because we've done it for you. We are now less than five weeks away from… The Greatest, Most Game-Changing Moment in Television History! Of course, we're talking about the first of the two-episode crossover between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary. With The Gang from Paddy's going back to school on Wednesday, January 8 (with Paddy's hosting the teachers in the second episode of the crossover, most likely this summer), we were treated to an unofficial crossover this past weekend when McElhenney and Brunson recorded an NBC's Sunday Night Football promo where the two discussed being displaced Philadelphia Eagles in Los Angeles Rams territory.

But for this go-around, Brunson is sharing a look behind the scenes with McElhenney during what appears to be a press day for the crossover – which would make sense since that's probably something you would want to knock out of the way before the holidays shift into overdrive.

Always Sunny: Abbot Elementary EPs Offer Crossover Details

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Max's Harley Quinn) had some serious red meat to throw out to the masses in early October- beginning with the crossover happening during the ninth episode of the ABC series's fourth season – and the crossover will be the focus of the entire episode. "We got the whole gang, the 'A' story, 'B' story, 'C,' 'D,' it's all them," Schumacker confirmed – and that means Howerton and Olson, too – even though they weren't featured in the images that were first released (with more scene being filmed next week). "Charlie Day's character [Charlie Kelly] has a pretty significant storyline in our episode," he added.

"It was kind of a joke at first that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they'd be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers' room, and we hashed out some real broad-stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie," Schumacker added, noting that Abbott Elementary fans won't feel like they're being left out if this is their first time meeting The Gang from Paddy's. "It just kind of works in a vacuum. They just feel like other guest stars on the show. Obviously, it's going to have a much deeper meaning for 'Sunny' fans," he explained.

We guess that means that some of the folks from the ABC series will be making their way over to the pub responsible for cracking the Liberty Bell – right? "We can't say too much about that yet," Halpern teased. In fact, that's the same route that Schumacker went when asked about the possibility of Abbott Elementary visiting "Always Sunny" during Season 17 – carefully responding, "Great question! I don't know that we're allowed to answer that question right now." Of course, we now know the answer.

