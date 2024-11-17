Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: Quinta Brunson Drops New Details

During Vulture Fest this weekend, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson dropped new details on the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover.

In case you need some good news in your life, we're here with a friendly reminder that television history is about to be made in less than two months. Of course, we're talking about the epic crossover event between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary. A little less than a week ago, we learned that The Gang from "Always Sunny" would be going back to school on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET. That's when the hit ABC sitcom returns for the ninth episode of its fourth season, also the first of the two-episode #Phillyverse event.

During a special panel presentation this weekend at Vulture Fest, Brunson offered some additional details on how the whole thing is looking to play out. "Our episode will air in January. So, it will be an 'Abbott Elementary' episode," shared Brunson. "But the first episode of 'Always Sunny' – I don't know when their episode's gonna air, probably in June. Their episode will be their version of what happened in this storyline." Hmmm… so it looks like the IASIP episode of the crossover will kick off the 17th season (though nothing has been confirmed) and that we will be getting two sets of perspectives on the shared storyline (kinda like we got in Season 13 with "Charlie's Home Alone" and "The Gang Wins the Big Game," we're guessing).

Always Sunny: Abbot Elementary EPs Offer Crossover Details

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Max's Harley Quinn) had some serious red meat to throw out to the masses in early October- beginning with the crossover happening during the ninth episode of the ABC series's fourth season – and the crossover will be the focus of the entire episode. "We got the whole gang, the 'A' story, 'B' story, 'C,' 'D,' it's all them," Schumacker confirmed – and that means Howerton and Olson, too – even though they weren't featured in the images that were first released (with more scene being filmed next week). "Charlie Day's character [Charlie Kelly] has a pretty significant storyline in our episode," he added.

"It was kind of a joke at first that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they'd be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers' room, and we hashed out some real broad-stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie," Schumacker added, noting that Abbott Elementary fans won't feel like they're being left out if this is their first time meeting The Gang from Paddy's. "It just kind of works in a vacuum. They just feel like other guest stars on the show. Obviously, it's going to have a much deeper meaning for 'Sunny' fans," he explained.

We guess that means that some of the folks from the ABC series will be making their way over to the pub responsible for cracking the Liberty Bell – right? "We can't say too much about that yet," Halpern teased. In fact, that's the same route that Schumacker went when asked about the possibility of Abbott Elementary visiting "Always Sunny" during Season 17 – carefully responding, "Great question! I don't know that we're allowed to answer that question right now." Of course, we now know the answer.

