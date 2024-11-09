Posted in: ABC, FX, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: Ralph Shares Great Crossover Update

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph offered an update on the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover - and holds out hope for Charlie.

You're damn right we've bought into the hype. Of course, we're talking about the television crossover event of a lifetime – the crossover that may just tear apart the very fabric of reality. Because not only is FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia visiting the crew from ABC's Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis-starring Abbott Elementary, but the fine folks at AE will be returning the favor with a visit to Paddy's. Now, Ralph is offering us even more insight into what we can expect – and it might just be the most fun we've had reporting on an update. It would seem that Ralph's kindergarten teacher, Barbara, will be spending some time with Day's Charlie, with Ralph dropping a ten-ton clue about the curse she wasn't going to let them convince her to say.

"But you want to know what? I had no idea those were criminals. I had no idea those people… I had no idea! The cast! They're criminals! They do so many shady things! I had no idea!" Ralph joked during her Wicked red carpet interview. When asked what they were doing at the ABC series' school and if they were stealing anything, Ralph continued, "They know how to steal. I mean, right in front of you, too! But that's alright. I love Charlie, and I'm going to teach Charlie a few things. and under my tutelage, Charlie is going to be alright."

After reaffirming that the Abbott Elementary crew will be heading over to Paddy's, Ralph added, " They tried to get me to curse. I said, 'No!' I'm not cursing, no!" While she wouldn't share what the word was, we love how she ended things: "But I won't take that Sugar, Honey, Iced Tea, thank you!" Here's a look at a clip from Ralph's red carpet interview where she discussed the crossover:

Always Sunny: Abbot Elementary EPs Offer Crossover Details

Abbott Elementary EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (Max's Harley Quinn) had some serious red meat to throw out to the masses in early October- beginning with the crossover happening during the ninth episode of the ABC series's fourth season – and the crossover will be the focus of the entire episode. "We got the whole gang, the 'A' story, 'B' story, 'C,' 'D,' it's all them," Schumacker confirmed – and that means Howerton and Olson, too – even though they weren't featured in the images that were first released (with more scene being filmed next week). "Charlie Day's character [Charlie Kelly] has a pretty significant storyline in our episode," he added.

"It was kind of a joke at first that the two shows should cross over. On paper, it feels like they'd be a real tonal mishmash. But then Rob and Charlie came to our writers' room, and we hashed out some real broad-stroke ideas. From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie," Schumacker added, noting that Abbott Elementary fans won't feel like they're being left out if this is their first time meeting The Gang from Paddy's. "It just kind of works in a vacuum. They just feel like other guest stars on the show. Obviously, it's going to have a much deeper meaning for 'Sunny' fans," he explained.

We guess that means that some of the folks from the ABC series will be making their way over to the pub responsible for cracking the Liberty Bell – right? "We can't say too much about that yet," Halpern teased. In fact, that's the same route that Schumacker went when asked about the possibility of Abbott Elementary visiting "Always Sunny" during Season 17 – carefully responding, "Great question! I don't know that we're allowed to answer that question right now." Of course, we now know the answer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!