Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family is honoring the amazing Lynne Marie Stewart (Mrs. Kelly), who passed away at the age of 78.

These are the kind of updates on FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (or any other show) that we would prefer to never have to write. Heading into the weekend, the news hit that Lynne Marie Stewart, Charlie Kelly's (Day) mother Bonnie, had passed away at the age of 78. Making her onscreen debut in the 1971 film Drive, She Said, Stewart's television career spanned generations – including Laverne & Shirley, M*A*S*H, Life with Louie, Arrested Development, Night Court, The Golden Girls, Raising Hope, and many others. But in terms of our own personal pop culture lives, one of the first roles that earned Stewart a place in our hearts was as Miss Yvonne, The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland, on the late star and creator Paul Reubens' Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986 to 1990), 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1988's Big Top Pee-wee, and other projects.

And then there's Charlie Kelly's twisted yet loving mother, Bonnie Kelly. Stewart first appeared in the long-running, record-setting sitcom with 2005's S01E07: "Charlie Got Molested," with 2023's S16E04: "Frank vs. Russia" being her most recent appearance (it's unclear if Stewart had filmed anything for Season 17 before her passing). While every appearance was a highlight, Bonnie reading what Charlie wrote for her in 2012's S08E06: "Charlie's Mom Has Cancer" and her work with Sandy Martin's Mrs. Mac in 2017's S12E03 "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy" are two personal highlights. Some reactions from the "Always Sunny" family have started going live, with Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis honoring the actress.

Here's a look at what Ellis had to share honoring Stewart, followed by a look at Day's post. In addition, we have a look back at those two special moments of Stewart bringing out the best in Bonnie Kelly:

"The brilliant and talented Lynne Marie Stewart. Rest in peace. Thank you for all the years of laughter," read Day's Instagram post, which also included a look at the actress in full-on Bonnie Kelly mode:

