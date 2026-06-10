Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, united nations

The United Nations Vs Marvel Comics in Avengers: Armageddon (Spoilers)

The United Nations Vs Marvel Comics in Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar published today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #1 pits the Avengers, Fantastic Four and Wolverine against Red Hulk after Steve Rogers falls.

The U.N. bans superhero intervention as Secretary-General Renata Riani blames Reed Richards for Marvel’s endless crises.

General Ross launches New America’s Hulk army into Symkaria and Serbia, promising democracy through brutal force.

Avengers: Armageddon #1 sets up a global backlash, a U.N. showdown and a radically changed Avengers lineup.

Recently, Doctor Doom took over the world and turned it into a benign dictatorship, albeit one fuelled by slavery. Part of that saw him kidnap General Ross, the Red Hulk, and use him to gameplay Doom's invasion of the world, imprisoned in Latveria. He did not take kindly to that. And when Doctor Doom fell, he came for the tech that Doom used on him… has been gameplaying and planning a totalitarian form of democracy across the globe using Doctor Doom's predictive technology, and the Battle For Symkaria is coming, intended to kick this all off…

Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar launches today with The Avengers, Spider-Man, Wolverine, The Fantastic Four and more versus The Red Hulk. General Ross and his US Army Hulk soldiers, who have just killed Steve Rogers, Captain America, in their assault on Latveria.

That is, if Renata Riani, the United Nations Secretary General in the Marvel Universe, will let them. In the real world, it's this guy…

And I think Reed Richards might even prefer U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to Renata Riani. As she puts her foot down.

Apparently, everything from Galactus to Doctor Doom is Reed Richards' fault. I mean, she's not wrong…

On Free Comic Book Day, we saw the plans that General Ross was making as The Red Hulk, and now they dovetail into this.

And the U.N. vote goes ahead…

New America, a named terrorist group led by a US Army General and his elite bunch of soldiers all Hulked up. And no superheroes to take them down.

Superkings, that might be a different matter, of course. Wakanda is in play with T'Challa, the Black Panther, back at the helm.

And so the New America invasion of Symkaria takes place, to install democracy, whatever the cost, on whoever may or may not want it…

And the New America Army moves from the fictional country and neighbour to Latveria, Symkaria, to the much less fictional Serbia, which has had its issues with democracy, certainly. In 2022, President Aleksandar Vučić was re-elected and subsequently won a snap parliamentary election at the end of 2023, which sparked protests, with opposition supporters claiming the result was fraudulent. But do they deserve a New Model Hulk Army?

And will the world's armies without superheroes be able to take down a handful of Hulks? The superheroes gather their forces, recruit new faces, and make their plans…

And if the United Nations assembled forces are indeed winning… that will have been foreseen and played for by General Ross. As we saw in the Free Comic Book Day preview…

Whichever way you look at the future…

As long as you can anticipate everything and properly plan for it…

You can even win over the United Nations. And then take the world.

And it all begins with this battle for Symkaria.

But the UN Secretary General doesn't know any of that. No one apart from General Ross does…. and she marks a red line for the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and a new friend who has joined the party…

And a line that these superheroes are going to bulldoze over. Is this how Avengers: Armageddon is going to change the Marvel Universe? Turn the countries of the world against these superheroes entirely, banned by the United Nations? And explains why we may have a very different Avengers come the end of the year? With no Captain America, no Iron Man, no Thor? Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published by Marvel Comics today.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped…but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • TON LIMA (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

THE FINAL RECKONING THAT LEADS TO A MAJOR SHAKEUP FOR THE AVENGERS! YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero as powerful as the Sentry appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Ton Lima (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

A SOUL FOR A SOUL… Bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, Captain America and Victor Von Doom are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy MEPHISTO. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST SURVIVORS!

With the world order completely rewritten after the events of Avengers: Armageddon, a day unlike any other arrives, when a new group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN MARVEL, DAREDEVIL, LUKE CAGE and an all-new hero set to make their explosive debut soon! On Sale 11/4

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