Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, cassandra cain

Who Is This Absolute Catwoman & What Did Cassandra Cain Do? (Spoilers)

Who is this Absolute Catwoman, how did she get where she is and what did Cassandra Cain do? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman #1 reveals Selina Kyle built a globe-spanning empire after vanishing from Gotham and Bruce Wayne.

Now 25, Absolute Catwoman returns with elite tech, hidden bases and a lavish life that masks a dangerous past.

An ambush shatters Selina’s world, with Holly kidnapped and clues pointing to a deadly new Absolute Catwoman enemy.

And it's all setting up Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand and Absolute Joker ties.

Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal published today by DC Comics is the first actual spinoff series from Absolute Batman. Featuring Selina Kyle, who ran with Bruce Wayne in Crime Alley back when they were kids. Who became his girlfriend. And then… vanished, only to return more recently as the Absolute Catwoman. So what has she been up to?

Well, she has her beachfront place amidst the mountain ranges of Madonie, Sicily, with a private helicopter and sea view.

And it is quite a place. And then there is her place in London. And I have to say, I'd be down for this…

It's even more of a place, even as it is even more hidden.

Twenty-five years old, she is today. All this? In a decade… and don't worry, this is Chekhov's The Wildcat…

And as she is under assault, with more of her toys coming into play…

We get to see the Wildcat…

And as she goes hand-to-hand with someone with a lightsaber and a propensity for attacking her with alternative Catwomen…. and kidnapping her friend (and jewelry) both are very important to her.

As she still remembers her friends and what they taught her way back when…

Although Waylon is looking a little more reptilian in the sewers of Gotham these days…. as to the identity of the lead Catwoman army taking down Selina Kyle and kidnapping Holly? Well, DC Comics just announced the spinoff… and Scott Snyder did promise she was coming to the Absolute Universe, but no one thought it would be this quick.

As now we have Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1, written by Che Grayson with art by Matias Bergara and a main cover by Bengal, publishing on the 9th of September, while Absolute Catwoman takes a short break and returns in October with Absolute Catwoman #4. With the Absolute Cassandra Cain, the Absolute and how it all ties in with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker.

"Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. Out of the wreckage rose Lady Shiva and her daughter, Cassandra Cain. Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 reveals the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin, and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle!"

Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal is published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Catwoman #1

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. Selina has built this life for herself and thoroughly escaped Gotham. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around here. She'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe!

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. Selina has built this life for herself and thoroughly escaped Gotham. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around here. She'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe! Absolute Catwoman #2

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. ON SALE 7/8/26

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. ON SALE 7/8/26 Absolute Catwoman #2

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina Kyle's life is falling apart around her as members of her old crew, the Calicos, come crashing into her plans. Can the Catwoman open herself up to her old pack, or is she better off alone? Variant covers by CHUMA HILL, MAHMUD ASRAR, and KYUYONG EOM. 1:25 ratio variant cover by TIRSO CONS. On Sale: 8/12/26

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