Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, rob mcelhenney

Always Sunny: McElhenney, Day, Howerton Agree on How Series Would End

Rob McElhenney revealed he, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton are on the same page as to how they would end It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Okay, just so we're clear? From Bleeding Cool TV's perspective, there was no way that we weren't going to cover this. But as a fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, let's just say that we're not the biggest fans of discussing that heartbreaking day when the series eventually ends its record-setting run. But that was a topic that was brought up to McElhenney during an interview with Adweek that accompanied the big news that broke earlier today. McElhenney has officially launched the film, television & multimedia company More Better Industries – made up of More Better Productions, More Better Advisory & More Better Ventures.

During the interview, McElhenney was asked if they had ever thought about or discussed how the show would eventually end. Interestingly enough, they have – and it sounds like McElhenney, Howerton & Day are on the same page as to what that final scene would be. "Ten years ago, I came in and said, 'Hey guys, I think I have an idea if we ever wanted to end it,' and I started pitching it, and Charlie said, 'That's exactly what I was thinking,' and then Glenn just finished it. And we had realized that we had never talked about it, and all three of us had the same exact idea. We thought that's probably a pretty good sign."

Always Sunny: The Gang Calls Out, Tries Squashing Emmys Beef

What do Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have in common? Both of them are critically praised & beloved series with rabid fanbases that have been ignored by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards. But as heartbreaking as it is to know that the now-ended "Breaking Bad" spinoff went 0-for-53 when it came to wins versus nominations, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons and not received a single Emmy nomination. So when we heard that The Gang would be getting the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors), we had a feeling that the topic of "Emmy snub" would be the theme.

"Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here." To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marks the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. Let that one sink in. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'" Interesting note: Rhea Perlman appeared as Bertha Fussy in S16E03: "The Gang Gets Cursed."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!