Always Sunny: McElhenney, Olson Have Whale of a Time with Rumblings

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson had fun spininng a "whale" of a tale in response to gossip reports.

Okay, we will readily admit that when we're covering FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, gossip nonsense about the cast's personal lives never comes into play. But when it involves Olson & McElhenney's marriage and the duo's willingness to hit social media to shred the rumblings, then we're ready to ride along. In what can – at best – be viewed as a very screwed-up way of being seen as having "made it," gossip sites began running a report that Olson and McElhenney had separated after McElhenney allegedly had an affair while over in Wales to support his and Ryan Reynolds' soccer club, Wrexham AFC. Well, it didn't take too long before the couple responded in exactly the way "Always Sunny" fans would've expected.

"It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale," Olson "confessed" in a tweet. "I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean, and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time." Following Olson's lead, McElhenney added in a tweet, "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However, some of the details are…. incorrect" (with a retweet of Olson's response).

It was me who had the affair.

But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. 🐳💦https://t.co/dw1MGjCd2g — kaitlin olson (@KaitlinOlson) July 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Sad to admit that the rumor is true. 💔 However some of the details are…. incorrect. https://t.co/XxE6lXanN1 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Season 16 Episode 6 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center" Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 6 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center": The Gang goes to "Risk E. Rat's," their childhood version of Chuck E. Cheese, only to find all the riskiness that made it exciting has been systematically replaced with safety and overcautiousness. Dennis and Charlie try to find the old ride with the animatronic boobs. Dee takes Frank on a scavenger to find risqué jokes hidden throughout the establishment. Mac plays Skee-Ball to win tickets for a prize. Directed by Nina Pedrad and written by Rob Rosell.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 7 "The Gang Goes Bowling": The guys crash Dee's bowling league night and compete in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles; Dee, Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail versus Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank in a classic match to prove who is better. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino-chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens.

