Always Sunny Season 16 Ep. 4 Trailer: Frank & Charlie Defend America

Frank & Charlie look to defend America's honor in the following trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E04: "Frank vs. Russia."

FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia made it three-for-three (check out our review) this season so far, and now we're getting a chance to see if it can make it four in a row. In S16E04: "Frank vs. Russia," Charlie (Day) finds himself cheering on Frank (DeVito) as he takes on a Russian chess champ while Dennis (Howerton) plays cupid for Dee (Olson) and Mac (McElhenney). But you don't have to just take our word for it – not when you can check out the official trailer in our Season 16 rundown below.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 4 "Frank vs. Russia": Charlie cheers on Frank at a local chess tournament against a Russian grandmaster; Dennis helps Mac and Dee find boyfriends. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by Megan Ganz.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 5 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab": When news spreads of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's visit to Philadelphia to promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, the guys decide to pitch them their own liquor; the Gang takes to the skies to get a taste of the glamorous high life. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton & Charlie Day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 6 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center": The Gang goes to "Risk E. Rat's," their childhood version of Chuck E. Cheese, only to find all the riskiness that made it exciting has been systematically replaced with safety and overcautiousness. Dennis and Charlie try to find the old ride with the animatronic boobs. Dee takes Frank on a scavenger to find risqué jokes hidden throughout the establishment. Mac plays Skee-Ball to win tickets for a prize. Directed by Nina Pedrad and written by Rob Rosell.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 7 "The Gang Goes Bowling": The guys crash Dee's bowling league night and compete in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles; Dee, Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail versus Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank in a classic match to prove who is better. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day":

