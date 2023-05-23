Always Sunny Season 16 Teaser: Cricket's Just Glad to Have A Beverage Returning for its 16th season on June 7th, here's a look at the newest teaser for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

What's that? You say that there are only about two weeks to go until the 16th season return of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Well, then… now seems about as good of a time as any for a new teaser for the record-breaking, long-running series. And in it, we get a look at Dennis Reynolds (Howerton) – an inflatable chair salesman? Plus, Mac (McElhenney) stiffs Cricket (David Hornsby) on a decent beverage, Dee (Olson) suffers a bowling jinx, and Charlie (Day) turns watching Frank (DeVito) play chess into a (drinking) spectator sport.

Here's a fresh look at what The Gang's been up to, followed by a look at what's to come this season:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16: A Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 1 "The Gang Inflates": Dennis and Mac get into inflatable furniture to deal with the economy's inflation, while Dee tries to find a place to crash after being evicted by her greedy landlord and Charlie wants to pitch Frank his crypto/online investment idea. And in this inflation episode, everything gets bigger – Dee's desperation, Mac's lips, and even Charlie's apartment! Written by Nina Pedrad and directed by Heath Cullens.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 2 "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang": After Frank shoots Dennis and Dee, they resolve to take Frank's gun away. Mac and Charlie go on a road trip with their moms to get their inheritances — for Mac, it's letters written by his grandfather which have fallen into his Uncle Donald's hands, while for Charlie, it's a jar of teeth that is now in the hands of his sisters, Bunny and Candy. Written by Davis Kop and directed by Richie Keen.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 3 "The Gang Gets Cursed": The Gang's going to be on Bar Rescue, but a series of bad omens leads them to believe they are all cursed. They set off to undo the curses and make amends to the people/things they've wronged. While Mac, who's on a run of good luck, meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch.

Written by David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

In addition, future episodes include S16E04 "Frank vs. Russia," S16E05 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab," S16E06 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center," S16E07 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day," and S16E08 "The Gang Goes Bowling." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer and season overview:

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

