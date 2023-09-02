Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, chase utley, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Kaitlin Olson

Always Sunny: The Chase Utley Story Continues in Kaitlin Olson Video

In It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson's Instagram video post, the story of Chase Utley takes a very surprising turn.

Welcome back to another edition of the "'Always Sunny' Strike Survival Guide," where we help fans of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia make it through "The Dark Times," aka the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. Because until the AMPTP comes to its senses and strikes some good deals with the unions, the doors to Paddy's will remain locked (as will production on a number of their other projects). But that doesn't mean there still aren't cool things to pass along while the waiting continues – and when it involves Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley, we're not going to pass it up. Especially when it's a surprising update…

Earlier today, we learned from a video Instagram post from Olson that Chase & Jen Utley bought the property next door to her & McElhenney. Unfortunately, Olson couldn't cut to them because they're currently in London while work is being done on their new home. But what they left behind was a construction crew that was making its presence known on the same day when Olson was looking to enjoy some quality time at home. On the plus side? With Guns N' Roses and then Beastie Boys ("Intergalactic"), it sounds like Olson's got a petty decent "forced soundtrack" to her day…? Just trying to find a silver lining…

And since we mentioned Beastie Boys… yeah, it is a pretty great song:

The Always Sunny Podcast: The Greatness of The Chase Utley Letter Scene

After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter our favorite "Always Sunny" of all time), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019. And them in S16E03 "The Gang Gets Cursed," Mac and Utley have a chance to meet and bond after a truly disturbing exchange with Utley on Mac's part – just long enough for Utley to snatch-n-grab Mac's monkey paw (you really need to see the episode to understand). Howerton, Day & Megan Ganz took a look back at the classic Season 5 episode that really got things rolling during an episode of The Always Sunny Podcast from back in May.

Beginning at the 32:55 mark, Day shifts the topic to the scene when we learn of Mac's fascination with Utley through a letter that Mac wrote to Utley – and Dee reads out loud in what has proven to be our favorite scene in a sea of favorite scenes. Ganz asks how Utley came into play – was it McElhenney manifesting his real-life fascination for the player? While it would've made a great story, that wasn't the case – Day said he was chosen because of who he was as a player and being a good-looking dude. And that's when the talk shifts to Olson's Dee reading Mac's letter. Day points out how much he appreciated the "Me, neither" line – denoting that Mac was answering for Utley. Howerton adds that it seems pretty clear that Mac's proud of that letter and sees nothing creepy about it – explaining why Mac was perfectly fine with Dee reading it aloud. Day and Ganz also highlight how Mac reacts to the "speed" line that Dee reads out loud, and they're so right – there's such a silly cockiness to it that screams, "c'mon, you know it's true."

