Doctor Who: Time Fracture: Bradley, Barrowman Reveal Early DW Memories

Earlier this week, Doctor Who fans learned that David Bradley and John Barrowman are reprising their respective roles as William Hartnell's First Doctor and Captain Jack Harkness in pre-recorded cameo appearances in the upcoming immersive West End production Doctor Who: Time Fracture. With impressive DW resumes such as those, Bradley and Barrowman have pretty much cemented their names in the show's lore. But the duo's dance with the Doctor goes much further than that- as Bradley and Barrowman explain in the clips you're about to see. When it comes to earliest memories of the show, be prepared to learn how the Autons contributed to Barrowman's fear of mannequins- while for Bradley, it was about seeing just how disturbing the Cybermen and Daleks look on set, face-to-face.

"This is going to be something really special. Anyone who sees the show who is not a Doctor Who fan when they go in, surely will be when they come out! It's going to be an amazing experience," said Bradley. Based on the long-running BBC sci-fi series and stemming from Immersive Everywhere, Doctor Who: Time Fracture will span seventeen worlds with a company of 80-plus, utilizing original costumes and props used in a number of Doctor Who episodes- including Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and more. Doctor Who: Time Fracture is written by Daniel Dingsdale with design by Rebecca Brower, with James Goss on board as a show lore consultant and script editor. Previews are set to begin on May 26, with the show expected to debut in Summer 2021.

Angus Brown, Angus Dunican, Anouk Chalmers, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Charlie Burt, Chioma Uma, Christina Andrews, Craig Hamilton, Daisy Winter-Taylor, Dare Emmanuel, Efé Egwele, Ellamae Cieslik, Elliot Rodriguez, Gareth Radcliffe, Georgia Redgrave, Harry Pudwell, Hayden Wood, Howard Grater, Ivy Corbin, Jamal Renaldo, James Bryant, James Byng, James Lawrence, Jenny Horsthuis, Jessica Elton, Jessica Hern, John Sodiq Akanmu, Kieran Mortell, Liv Spencer, Max Krupski, Maxwell Tyler, Megan Louise Wilson, Michael Geary, Molly Walker, Paul Collin-Thomas, Paul Croft, Paul Easom, Ricky Hunt, Ricky Shah, Ryan Ruel, and Sam Blythe are also set to appear in the production.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Introduction to 'Time Fracture' | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBY92yNEAoo)

1940 – it's the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they've been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control. Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it's a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

"The first day of rehearsals has finally arrived and we're so excited to bring the story of Doctor Who: Time Fracture to life over the coming weeks. The response to our application process has been overwhelming, as was the talent we met at our carefully managed audition process, said director Tom Maller. "We are delighted with our cast who are all ready for an intensive rehearsal period before we finally welcome audiences into Unit HQ from the first preview on 26 May." Now here's a look at the cast and their personal connections to the long-running BBC series: