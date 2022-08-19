American Gigolo Trailer #2: Jon Bernthal's Julian Kaye Wants Answers

With less than a month to go until the premiere of Showtime & Paramount Television Studios' Jon Bernthal, Gretch Mol & Rosie O'Donnell-starring American Gigolo, viewers are being treated to a second official trailer. The cable series is a modern-day reimagining of the iconic film, where Bernthal's Julian Kaye is introduced to viewers 18 years after he's been arrested for murder. Now exonerated, Julian struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry. He's seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago – and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his one true love. But Julian isn't the only one looking for answers… will Detective Sunday (O'Donnell) be his savior or part of a bigger (and deadlier) problem? Thankfully, we have a second that helps answer some of those questions while also playing up the show's intensity (our favorite preview so far).

The Showtime series also stars Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and Wayne Brady as Julian's best friend & mentor, Lorenzo. With the series premiere set for September 9th, here's a look at the second official trailer for Showtime's American Gigolo (followed by a look back at the series overview and previously-released trailer):

American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

The Showtime series has had its own fair share of drama infold behind the scenes, with American Gigolo originally helmed by series showrunner David Hollander before departing the project in the midst of an investigation into misconduct (with Hollander writing and directing the pilot episodes and seven episodes filmed by the time he left). In addition, executive producer David Bar Katz would go on to exit the series less than a month after Showtime and Hollander parted ways.