Rule the Theater with These Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Buckets

Add some prehistoric excitement to your movie going experience with these Jurassic Park Rebirth popcorn buckets

Jurassic World: Rebirth is thundering into theaters this July 4th weekend, and it's bringing with it not just an epic new chapter in the franchise, but some brand new popcorn fun. Cinemark, Regal, and AMC are each launching exclusive popcorn buckets and gimmicks to celebrate the film's release. Each themed bucket or drink captures the awe and intensity of the film's new prehistoric stars. Oddly enough, the terrifying D-Rex, a new genetically engineered predator, does not make the cut. But as one can imagine, the Jurassic Park mascot, the T-Rex, sure did, with a nice selection to choose from, and all can be found online or at their own retrospective theaters.

Regal kicks things off with a bang as they drop off the most limited edition merchandise for the film, starting with their truly unique dinosaur incubator container. This bad boy will not only contains a genetic dinosaur embryo inside, but also your popcorn, and it even has a companion drink carrier. This is one bucket that is a worthy release for the film, and it helps capture the film's genetic tinkering. If that was not enough, a themed bucket and themed tumblers are also featured, with one coming with three swappable dinosaur toppers. For those dino adults out there, be sure to sip some Regal's prehistoric cocktails with the Herbivore Cooler, MosaSour, and Isla Mule.

The fun does not end there as AMC has its own exclusive with the Jurassic World Rebirth Dinosaur Footprint Bucket and a special Tumblr with topper sets. Most of these movie theater tumbler and topper sets do feature the big three: Mosasaurus, the Titanosaurus, and the Quetzalcoatlus, which is great. Then things come to an end with Cinemark with their mighty T-Rex Bucket, which brings a friendly face back who is ready to store your popcorn in a prehistoric style. A variety of other gear for Jurassic World Rebirth is also offered online through these movie theaters, with hoodies, shirts, plushes, and much more. Collectors can snag up all of these right now at their local theater, and be sure to watch Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters right now!

