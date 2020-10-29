American Gods: Whittle Finds "The Way"; Badaki's Smile Danger to Ice

It's been a pretty good month for fans of STARZ's American Gods. First, series creator/author Neil Gaiman and cast members Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Emily Browning (Laura Moon), Yetide Badaki (Bilquis), Bruce Langley (Tech Boy), Omid Abtahi (Salim), and Ashley Reyes (Cordelia) dropped some serious intel on the upcoming third season during their New York Comic Con-Metaverse virtual panel- and a teaser trailer. Earlier this week, fans learned the news they had been waiting for: Whittle's Shadow will resume his journey of self-discovery on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Now it looks like Whittle's feeling so cocky that he's trying to move up The Mandalorian star The Child (aka "Baby Yoda") fourth-season debut by one season.

Okay, maybe there really isn't an American Gods crossover happening with Disney's live-action "Star Wars" spinoff series. In fact, it was a reference to a joke Whittle made back in May about the little green on showing up in the fourth season. This time, Whittle is using his own little fella from Sideshow Collectibles to help find "The Way" to the third season.

Meanwhile, the show's social media accounts apparently understand and appreciate the power of Yetide Badaki's (Bilquis) smile- and we agree: ice isn't safe around that:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as 'Salim,' Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as 'Cordelia,' Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as Mr. World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as Ms. World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.