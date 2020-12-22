American Gods: Yetide Badaki Tours an Apartment Fit for a Goddess

The war between the new and old gods rages once again when STARZ's adaptation of author and EP Neil Gaiman's famed novel American Gods returns on January 10- but not for Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle). Breaking from Wednesday (Ian McShane) and World's (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) path to war, all 'Mike Ainsel" (Shadow's new name) wants to do is settle down in the quiet little town of Lakeside. Except Lakeside isn't as "quiet' as Shadow thinks it is, and the matters of gods aren't exactly something you can just walk away from. Especially when you're a "god" yourself- but Shadow isn't sure what any of that means. As Shadow continues his journey of self-discovery, he'll soon realize that his past is more entwined with Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) than possibly either of them realized- and that knowledge could be the very thing that keeps them both away from the frontlines. At least for now.

So with all of that in mind, Badaki is giving viewers some better background on where things stand with Bilquis as the third season opens with a tour of the old god's apartment. Check out the video below to learn just how specific to the character the set was designed and built- and if you're like us? You'll ask yourselves at least once how much they would be willing to take for rent- even with the missing walls:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of American Gods, with the series set to return to STARZ on Sunday, January 10, 2021:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.