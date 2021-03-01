American Horror Stories: Does New FX on Hulu Trailer Offer Some Clues?

With all of the attention understandably focused on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story as Season 10 exterior filming kicks off today in Provincetown (with on-set images of Finn Wittrock floating around social media), we wanted to make sure that fans of the AHS universe didn't forget about the upcoming spinoff series- and neither did FX on Hulu. In the newest trailer dropped today (originally airing during Sunday night's Golden Globes Awards), viewers are getting another look at American Horror Stories– the upcoming stand-alone episode horror anthology set to bring back familiar faces and introduce new ones from in and around the AHS universe (with Dylan McDermott confirming he's attached to the project).

While we get a new look at the logo (we're big fans of the black/red combo), it's the accompanying images that were chosen that have our dumpster fires of speculation raging. Should be reading into them as a clue to what the seasons and topics will be? We know Murphy's been wanting to revisit Coven for some time now, and Cult definitely presents some possibilities. Let us know what vibes you're getting from the following screencaps (are we getting a little Roanoke and Murder House-referencing there?) in the comments below- and make sure to stay around for the full trailer following.

Here's a look at the full trailer for what FX on Hulu has in store with a number of its original new and returning series, including Y: The Last Man, The Old Man, and more:

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story Season 10 cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast. Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is set to direct an episode this season.