American Horror Stories Season 3 Trailer: Bloody Tricks, Deadly Treats

With the four-episode "Huluween" event set for October 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for American Horror Stories Season 3.

It's not like we haven't appreciated getting teasers, promos, key art posters, and episode overviews for "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ" – the four episodes making up Hulu's American Horror Stories "Huluween" event. But today was the day that we were waiting for – a chance to check out the official trailer for the third season. While we won't give too much away (the trailer is waiting for you below so you won't have to wait too much longer), we're appreciating how the promos for this season are really giving off these twisted Halloween/holiday vibes – in a dangerously playful kind of way. But don't take out word for it…

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween Event" Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by a look at the episode overviews and their corresponding official key art posters):

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released earlier this month – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two. Following that, we have a look at the previously-released teaser "Ferocious":

