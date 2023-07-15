Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, Good Omens 2, preview, prime video, trailer

Good Omens 2: Heaven & Hell Need Leads on Gabriel; New Key Art Posters

Good Omens 2 released posters for Nina Sosanya's Nina, Maggie Service's Maggie & Miranda Richardson's Shax; Heaven & Hell look for Gabriel.

With all of the not-so-great, all-too-real news blazing across the pop culture landscape, now seems as good of a time as any to preview the next chapter in Crowley (David Tennant) & Aziraphale's (Michael Sheen) really, really long story. For this go-around, we're being introduced to three more major played in Prime Video's continuation of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2). But before we get to that… remember how we mentioned in previous updates that Jon Hamm's Archangel Gabriel has left Heaven and has forgotten everything about himself – even his name. But while "Jim" hides out at Aziraphale's bookstore (as our duo tries to figure out their next move), it's pretty clear from the MISSING/WANTED posters below that Heaven and Hell have very different yet equally vested interests in getting their hands on him first:

And here's a look at the newest set of character profile key art images – Nina Sosanya's Nina, Maggie Service's Maggie, and Miranda Richardson's Shax (followed by a rundown of what we know about the season so far):

Good Omens 2: What We Know About Amazon's Prime Video Series

With all six episodes set to hit Prime Video screens on July 28th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), here's the official trailer for Good Omens 2, followed by a look at the season's official overview, a sneak preview & more:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo is getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other.

Prime Video series Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles: Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who returned to direct all of the season's episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce (with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman). Good Omens is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the new season of the streaming series produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

For this go-around, Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) decide to pay a visit to Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death – and the local coffee shop's owner, Nina (Nina Sosanya, in a different role this season). What we learn is that Crowley has a serious coffee addiction – and news of Aziraphale's "naked man" gets around fast:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!