American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters

With less than a month to go until Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story returns to FX with the 10th season "Double Feature", we're actually taking a moment to pause looking at the future for a funny look at the recent past. And that comes from one of our favorite actors & comedians, Billy Eichner (who needs to be back in the AHS universe sooner rather than later). As a reminder, one of the roles that Eichner player in Season 8 of the long-running horror franchise ("Apocalypse") was that of Mutt Nutter (Eichner), a scientist and co-founder of Kineros Robotics, along with Jeff Pfister (Evan Peters). Both were members of the Cooperative who sold their souls to Satan and helped determine who would inhabit the outposts after the nuclear attacks, as well as which ones they would inhabit. Well, apparently one of the stipulations Satan had in his deal with the duo was for them to sport some "interest" hairdos- and this week, Eichner shared an image of himself and Peters from the season. And along with the images, Eichner makes it clear that to have a chance to work with the Emmy nominee he was willing to do more than just sell his soul. Oh no, Eichner was okay to say goodbye to sex for two years- and it sounds like he'd do it again.

"Me and the brilliant Mare of Easttown EMMY NOMINEE Evan Peters on the set of AHS. No one would have sex with me for two years after this wig but it was worth it to work with Evan [Peters],' Eichner joked in the caption to his post, along with the pair rocking 70's Swedish pop group crossed with "Generic Dutchboy Haircut #3- all of which you can check out below:

AHS universe fans have been learning more about what to expect. First, it's been confirmed that not only are aliens and mermaids/sirens the major players during the two-part season but that their worlds are ready to collide (again?). Then we learned the official names of the two parts, with "Part One" officially named "Red Tide" and "Part Two" officially named "Death Valley". But this time around, things get deadly serious as a new poster shows one of the sea creatures on its knees carrying the body of an alien that appears to be dead. Now is that expression rage and pain, or a primal yell after a kill? Even the tagline " the tide is turning" can be taken a whole bunch of different ways.

For a preview of a collision of terror like "AHS" viewers have never seen, here's a look at the teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature– premiering on FX beginning August 25th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Bad Omen – Season 10 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-_okHpfC94)

In the same week that it was confirmed its first episode would be titled "Cape Fear", FX offered a preview of what AHS fans can expect from American Horror Story: Double Feature. In an overview trailer for the new and returning shows heading to FX Networks, viewers were treated to some quick looks of Sarah Paulson (with colored hair and in bad shape); Leslie Grossman very concerned; Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock looking menacing; Lily Rabe in the middle of very difficult childbirth; and Wittrock finding something a bit confusing.

Here's a look at FX's official full trailer, including looks at Y: The Last Man, What We Do in the Shadows, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who We Are | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_M4r8wj3Ys)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

