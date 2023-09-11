Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, delicate, fx networks, preview, Season 12, trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate: Anna Can't Give Them What They Want

In the following teaser for FX Networks' American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, Anna has way too many people interested in her pregnancy.

With all of the promotion that FX Networks has been doing for Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's long-running horror anthology, we have to admit it. We lost track of time. Because we had to double-check just to make sure that we were right – the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate Part One really is only a little more than a week away. But even with it being that close, that doesn't mean anyone's dialing back on the creepiness when it comes to previewing what's to come from the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring 12th season.

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare (either starring or guest-starring), here's a look at the newest teaser for the upcoming season that was released on YouTube on Monday afternoon:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Part One – followed by the previously-released teasers, season overview, and more for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

American Horror Story Season 12: What We Know So Far…

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

