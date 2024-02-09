Posted in: FX, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, preview, Season 12

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Set for April Premiere

Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 debuts April 3rd.

Bestselling author & pop culture god Stephen King – and the rest of the viewing world – will finally get the answer they've been waiting for since November. Earlier today, FX Networks confirmed that Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate would return on Wednesday, April 3rd, to kick off its four-episode "Part 2" (with the remaining episodes dropping weekly).

Here's a look at the teaser that was posted by Kardashian not long after the return date was announced:

By the time the dust settled on "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost? Here's a look back at Roberts' post from last month, signaling that the end is near – for filming, that is. We can't even pretend to predict where we think the rest of the season is heading:

See? We weren't kidding when we said that King was anxiously awaiting what happens next. Here's a look back at the bestselling author's tweet from back in November 2023:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!