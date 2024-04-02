Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, delicate, fx, fx networks, teaser

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two Teaser: It's Feeding Time

Check out the newest teaser for FX's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.

After a wait that understandably felt like five years and not five months, we are now down to mere hours until Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's American Horror Story: Delicate crawls its way back into our lives for "Part Two." But that doesn't mean that there isn't time for another teaser for the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season – and in this one, the message is pretty clear. Evil's ready to deliver… but is Anna (Roberts)?

Here's a look at the newest teaser – followed by some behind-the-scenes looks at the season and more:

From what filming is like to how she decompresses at the end of the day, Kardashian offers a look into her AHS filming life. "I always tell [Emma], 'I couldn't have done this without you,' and I learned so much from her. Michaela [Jaé Rodriguez] is amazing; she's just been such a delight and always bringing the good vibes. Cara [Delevingne] brings the fun. She's such a great actress; she's so much fun to watch." Here's a look at what Kardashian had to share and what it was like filming one of the recent teasers – followed by a look at what else we know about FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two:

By the time the dust settled on "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost?

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

