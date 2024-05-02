Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, Batman #147, Zur-En-Arrh

Amanda Waller Vs Zur-En-Arrh in Batman #147 (Spoilers)

Batman's back-up personality Zur-En-Arrh, inside robot Failsafe's body, has been doing a passable imitation of Edgelord Batman recently.

Batman's back-up personality Zur-En-Arrh, inside robot Batman Failsafe's body, has been doing a passable imitation of Edgelord Batman in recent DC Comics titles. And in Batman #147, out next week, takes his plans further into Christopher Nolan territory,

By accessing every electronic device in Gotham. Yes, even the one you are reading this on. If you lived in Gotham, that is. And with his best pal and meatbag son Damian Wayne by his side. But for how much longer, this Batman has been divesting himself of the family... in favour of repurposed Amazo robots. Will he make Damian Wayne into one of them next?

But as for the electronic surveillance, this is something that Amanda Waller is very keen on using for her own ends, as propaganda against this new Batman, or maybe leverage, or tracking down the very heroes she is hunting. And although here she may be using it to threaten this version of Batman, this weekend's Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day shows them working far more in synch.

As Victor Savage takes the stage as the new Gotham Police Commissioner, replacing Renee Montoya, he's not exactly free from threat, even as he promises a new regime for the Batman in Gotham. And it's not a good one.

And while Zur-En-Arrh may choose not to touch him, is that Jimmy Hughes the same Catwoman burglar who knows a certain secret? Batman #150, after all, is not far away.

Batman #147 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

BATMAN #147 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? Dark Prisons continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/07/2024

