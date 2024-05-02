Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: The Tribe Must Survive

The Tribe Must Survive Will Release Full Version This Month

Starbreeze confirmed that The Tribe Must Survive will release Version 1.0 in a few weeks after being in Early Access since February.

Article Summary Tribe Must Survive exits Early Access with a full release on May 23, 2024.

Starbreeze announces a new Lovecraftian survival game with unique AI features.

Manipulate your tribe with rituals and buildings to survive the darkness.

Challenging gameplay with dynamic decisions influences your tribe's fate.

Developer Walking Tree Games and publisher Starbreeze Entertainment confirmed that Version 1.0 of The Tribe Must Survive will be published in a few weeks. The game has been in Early Access for a few months now, and were aiming for a Spring release. Now it looks like they'll keep their word on that as the full version will be released on May 23, 2024. We have a new trailer as well with the news as we wait out the next few weeks.

The Tribe Must Survive

Set in a gloomy Lovecraftian stone age, The Tribe Must Survive is about finding ways to grow and to protect your tribe from what lurks in the shadows around it. All your tribe members have their own personalities, and AI-will and generally only do what they want. Fortunately, you can manipulate them with rituals, buildings, upgrades, and other difficult decisions to get things done. Whatever it takes… The Tribe Must Survive! In The Tribe Must Survive, you are put in charge of building and managing a tribe. You'll have to navigate resource collection, building, technology, and tribal dynamics to their fullest in order to survive the hidden dangers of the night. Can you guide the tribe out of darkness?

You must safeguard the tribe not only from internal conflicts and the ravages of the world but from the many dangers lurking in the darkness itself. You'll need to ensure to have the resources and foresight to prevent any members of your tribe from falling victim to despair or the unseen horrors of night. Do you risk a good worker on a potentially deadly journey? Do you spend resources on exploring or exploiting? You will be faced with many challenges and decisions and are tasked with balancing your current needs against the needs of the future in order to have a hope at the tribe's survival. There's no single way to survive, and each tribe will have different advantages and troubles for the player to solve, driven by the tribe members' behaviors. The game is made to be a challenge, though each failure only serves to bring you closer to the next success.

