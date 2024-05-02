Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, shazam

Shazam: Fury of the Gods Figure 2-Pack Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC figures are on the way including Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Article Summary New DC Multiverse Gold Label 2-Pack for Shazam: Fury of the Gods revealed.

Set includes figures of Shazam and Freddy Freeman with accessories.

Available exclusively on Amazon with a release planned for July 2024.

Priced at $39.99 for collectors and fans to pre-order now.

Well, this is a weird one, as McFarlane Toys has debuted a brand new DC Multiverse Gold Label figure set. The starkest part is that it is for one of last year's blockbuster bummers with the DECU film Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Who knew the demand for more Shazam: Fury of the Gods collectibles was still alive? Anyway, here we are with a new Gold Label 2-Pack set that will be released as an Amazon Exclusive. Shazam and Freddy Freeman are here with a new set that has quite a bit of fun accessories from the films. This marks the first time for Freddy Freeman to arrive in McFarlane's DC Multiverse line, with Billy getting a handful of figures for both films already. As for accessories, they will each get swappable hands, the wizard's staff, an environmental base, and the unused end credits Mr. Mind slug. If you need more Shazam love in your DC Multiverse collection, then this set is for you. Pre-orders for the Shazam: Fury of the Gods 2-Pack strikes only at Amazon for $39.99 with a July 2024 release.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods – Gold Label Edition 2-Pack

"Billy Batson's parents died when he was still a baby. The orphaned child believed he had no one to rely on and had to fend for himself. But one day, he was guided to the Rock of Eternity, where the ancient wizard Shazam waited. The world needed heroes and the boy became the wizard's new champion, able to transform himself into an adult superhero by calling down a magical bolt of lightning."

"Now, whenever evil must be stopped or people are in need of help, Earth can rely on the power of Shazam! When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!