Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, delicate, fx networks, Season 12, trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate S12E02 "Rockabye" Trailer Released

Here's the trailer for FX's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate S12E02 "Rockabye."

Before we take a look at what's to come with Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate S12E02: "Rockabye" (written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch), we just wanted to take a second to extend serious props to director Jessica Yu and writer/showrunner Halley Feiffer for putting together a season opener that had all the right AHS vibes while still establishing itself as a season in its own right. Now, back to the matter at hand because Anna's (Roberts) entering awards season – and if that's not enough to already add an obscene amount of pressure on her? Anna has a run-in that's left her arching an eyebrow at everyone around her – at possibly the worst time.

American Horror Story Season 12: Episode Overviews

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's the official overview & episode trailer for S12E02: "Rockabye" – with the next episode of FX's American Horror Story: Delicate arriving on September 27th:

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode "Rockabye": It's awards season, and Anna is primed to be a major player in contention. After a frightening encounter convinces her that she's being followed, she begins to question who she can trust. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 3 "When The Bough Breaks": As Anna and Dex settle into their Hamptons sanctuary, the comfort begins to fade. Her circle of trust is slowly shrinking, and doubt creeps into Anna's head – could the evil be right under her nose? Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Episode 4 "Vanishing Twin": With help from Siobhan, a major announcement helps restore Anna's public image. Behind closed doors, however, something powerful seems to be taking over. Written by Halley Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray.

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Part One – followed by the previously-released teasers, season overview, and more for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

AHS Season 12: What We Know So Far…

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!