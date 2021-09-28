American Horror Story: DF Death Valley: KHS Broadcasts This Wednesday

On Wednesday, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature ventures from "Red Tide" to the conspiracy-laden sands of "Death Valley" where we see the origins of an alien/government conspiracy that goes back decades- and continues into the present. To help set the right mood, AHS is going back in time tomorrow with a broadcast from KHS News from the West, where "baby fever," flying objects, and radiation are the hot topics in the following teaser.

The signal will come in strongest on Wednesday, September 29, at 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST- and you can check out the broadcast here. Check out the following teaser released earlier today for the midweek broadcast:

And now thanks to director Axelle Carolyn's Instagram post, we also know that filming on the 10th season has officially wrapped;

With one experiment ended (for now?) and a new one about to begin, here's a look at American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

Now here's a look back at the original promo for the kick-off of the next chapter, "Take Me To Your Leader":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Double Feature | Death Valley – Part 2 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFOoQGc5pIM)

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley) Season 10 Episode 7 "Take Me To Your Leader": A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making. Written by Brad Falchuk, Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto; and directed by Max Winkler.

