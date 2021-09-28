American Horror Story: DF Death Valley: KHS Broadcasts This Wednesday

On Wednesday, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature ventures from "Red Tide" to the conspiracy-laden sands of "Death Valley" where we see the origins of an alien/government conspiracy that goes back decades- and continues into the present. To help set the right mood, AHS is going back in time tomorrow with a broadcast from KHS News from the West, where "baby fever," flying objects, and radiation are the hot topics in the following teaser.

American Horror
Image: Screencap

The signal will come in strongest on Wednesday, September 29, at 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST- and you can check out the broadcast here. Check out the following teaser released earlier today for the midweek broadcast:

And now thanks to director Axelle Carolyn's Instagram post, we also know that filming on the 10th season has officially wrapped;

With one experiment ended (for now?) and a new one about to begin, here's a look at American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley):

Now here's a look back at the original promo for the kick-off of the next chapter, "Take Me To Your Leader":

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley) Season 10 Episode 7 "Take Me To Your Leader": A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making. Written by Brad Falchuk, Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto; and directed by Max Winkler.

Here's a look back at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley" that contained a number of first-looks from both parts of the season (including scenes from "Part 2: Death Valley" that aren't in the clip above):

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

