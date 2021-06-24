American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

With Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story ready to unleash its tenth season "Double Feature" on FX on August 25 (and the following day on FX on Hulu), viewers are getting a new official poster for the season, and there's just no other way for us to say this so here goes… WE'VE GOT ALIENS! Yes, that's right- it looks like Sarah Paulson was dumping out a red herring months ago when she went awkwardly quiet when asked if aliens would ever make an appearance again. When Murphy polled the AHS fanbase for the topics they wanted, "aliens" was listed so the foreshadowing was there. But are they good, bad, or more of an "observing" force? We'll know in two months, but for now? Here's a look at the poster for closer examination- now let's see if we get another one tomorrow and then a teaser over the weekend:

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

