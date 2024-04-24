Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, taylor swift, The Tortured Poets Department.

Always Sunny: Charlie & Dee – (Def) "Tortured Poets" Since 2015

Taylor Swift may not realize it, but Charlie & Dee from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have been (def) "tortured poets" since 2015.

Just so we're all on the same page? We gave everyone fair warning that we would be throwing some random things at you in terms of "updates" when it comes to FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia when the record-setting sitcom was between seasons. Our last update was pretty straightforward – so it was only right that we went a bit off the beaten path for this one. Unless you recently woke up from a coma, were finally able to remove that stone blocking the exit to the cave that you've been trapped in, or returned from space after an alien abduction, we're pretty sure you know that Taylor Swift dropped a double-album masterpiece on all of us with The Tortured Poets Department & The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology – and it's been shattering all kinds of records ever since. With two of our favorites shattering records, it seemed as if Destiny was calling us to find a way to connect the two – surprisingly, it was that hard to do because we all know that Charlie (Day) and Dee (Olson) have been (def) "tortured poets" since 2015.

In S10E06: "The Gang Misses the Boat" (directed by Richie Keen and written by Day, Howerton & McElhenney), a missed boat ride serves as the final straw, with The Gang breaking off into different directions to pursue their own interests. Charlie & Dee pair up to become better friends (and end up having sex) – and to become even better "def poets." The only things better than the lines that Dee ("Arrogance, vanity, all over. He's underwater, like a Range Rover") and Charlie ("Makeup… smearin'. No power steerin'. He be talkin', but we don't be hearin'") is Dennis's (Howerton) growing rage towards them for thinking they could ever be "def poets." In a way, couldn't we say that Dennis represents all of Swift's crappy exes as well as those who never thought she could make it – let alone become a global phenomenon. And then… just when we thought we had an original idea… this happened:

UPDATE: As we were writing this, it would appear that the show's Instagram account had the same idea in mind – sharing the following post in favor of Paddy's resident "tortured (def) poets":

Always Sunny: The Gang Calls Out, Tries Squashing Emmys Beef

What do Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have in common? Both of them are critically praised & beloved series with rabid fanbases that have been ignored by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards. But as heartbreaking as it is to know that the now-ended "Breaking Bad" spinoff went 0-for-53 when it came to wins versus nominations, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons and not received a single Emmy nomination. So when we heard that The Gang would be getting the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors), we had a feeling that the topic of "Emmy snub" would be the theme.

"Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here." To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marks the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. Let that one sink in. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'" Interesting note: Rhea Perlman appeared as Bertha Fussy in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E03: "The Gang Gets Cursed."

