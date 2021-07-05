American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed

If it feels like something's crawling across your skin with a round or two of chilling goosebumps riding shotgun, there's a reason for that- at least if you're a fan of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's AHS universe. In ten days, FX on Hulu's spinoff series American Horror Stories premieres, wrapping just in time for FX's American Horror Story Season 10 "Double Feature, Part 1" to debut on August 25. Now we're starting to learn more about what the episodes have in store for viewers, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Black Widow, The Tomorrow War) checking in via Instagram to confirm the first episode of AHS: Double Feature.

In the post below, Armstrong (who is reported to play Lola Gardener in "Part 1" and Alma Gardener in "Part 2") checks in to hype up the horror franchise's return to confirm that "Cape Fear" is the series return's opening round:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

