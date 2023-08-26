Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, asylum, delicate, margot robbie, Season 12

American Horror Story: Margot Robbie Nearly Checked Into "Asylum"

American Horror Story casting director Eric Dawson discusses Margot Robbie and how close she came to joining the Season 2 "Asylum" cast.

With less than a month to go until the 12th season of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story, we're getting a chance to take a brief break from previews for the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring "Delicate" for a look back at one of those "What If…?" moments that leave you wondering about what could've been. In the latest episode of Backstage's In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast (which you can check out below), casting director Eric Dawson checks in to discuss the casting process. And if there's anyone who knows Murphy's mindset when it comes to casting, it's Dawson – who was involved with casting every season of the popular horror anthology. And it's during the episode that we learned just how different Season 2 "Asylum" could've been if Barbie & The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie had joined the 2012 season.

"Margot has a lot of 'it' factors. That's the tough thing for casting directors who aren't in the room [anymore] with actors. Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room," Dawson shared about Robbie's audition. "Even though she didn't get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: 'This is a star; what do we do with her?' Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring. But that's really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising."

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare (either starring or guest-starring), here's a look back at the newest teaser that was released earlier today, the season overview, and previously released teasers for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – Part One – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

