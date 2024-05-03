Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, unicorn

If I Had A Nickel For Every Free Comic Book Day 2024 About Unicorns…

Free Comic Book Day has a preview of Dana Simpson's Unicorn Crush but also Unico Awakening, an adaptation of Osamu Tezuka's original manga.

… I'd have two nickels, but it's weird that it's happened twice right? Tomorrow sees a Free Comic Book Day edition of Dana Simpson's Unicorn Crush from Andrews McMeel, and also Unico Awakening, an adaptation of Osamu Tezuka's original manga by Samuel Sattin and Marvel Comics' Gurihiru, published by Scholastic Graphix. And Bleeding Cool has a preview of both. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilerage with this handy dandy tag,

FCBD 2024 UNICORN CRUSH

ANDREWS MCMEEL

DEC230001

(W) Dana Simpson (A) Dana Simpson

Love and magic are in the air in this enchanting collection of Phoebe and Her Unicorn comic strips featuring Phoebe and her one-of-a-kind unicorn friend, Marigold Heavenly Nostrils. Young readers will enjoy the caring and comedic adventures of this colorful duo as they rediscover the magic in themselves and in each other. Whether you're a devoted fan or new to the spellbinding world of Phoebe and Marigold, Unicorn Crush will leave you with a smile on your face and a warm, sparkly feeling in your heart. Preview Material

FCBD 2024 UNICO AWAKENING

GRAPHIX

DEC230025

(W) Samuel Sattin, Osamu Tezuka (A) Gurihiru

A dynamic reimagining of Osamu Tezuka's classic UNICO manga for a new generation of readers.

UNICO tells the incredible story of a young unicorn who, after enraging the evil goddess Venus, is banished from the heavens and forgets all he once was. Saved from oblivion by the kindhearted West Wind, Unico continues to help others, before having to escape Venus again and begin a new adventure.

In this first manga, Unico awakes in a mysterious land and is befriended by a resourceful watch cat, Chloe, who feels protective of the young unicorn. When they find themselves near a small village in the forest, they take refuge with a kindly, but helpless, old woman. To take care of her, Chloe begs Unico to turn her into a human girl, but that act of kindness has unforeseen consequences: Unico's love has awakened Venus and her minion, Byron, who want to destroy them both!

Conceived anew by author Samuel Sattin and artist team Gurihiru, and developed in collaboration with Tezuka Productions, UNICO: Awakening is a groundbreaking reboot of a beloved story by Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka, the "God of Manga." With striking full-color artwork and reading left to right in the Western comics style to match the original manga, UNICO is a brilliant manga series featuring storytelling at its best. Join Unico on an unforgettable journey!

Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by comic book publishers, creators, comic shops and librarians to attract new readers to read comic books on the first Saturday in May. Originally proposed by Joe Field of Californian store Flying Color Comics, it began in 2002 with a handful of comics but now numbers around fifty giveaways each year. Often used to launch a new line, product or event, even though they are given away for free, some have become valuable in and of themselves. Coordinated by the industry's largest distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors, FCBD has become an official Children's Book Week event and has inspired similar events for German- and Dutch-language comics industries. The twenty-second edition of FCBD will be held tomorrow.

