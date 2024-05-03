Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, peacock, season 3

Night Court Returning to NBC for 18-Episode Season 3: Report

Reports are series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court will return to NBC for an 18-episode third season.

Article Summary Night Court reportedly set for a third season with 18 episodes on NBC.

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette lead the quirky legal sitcom's ensemble cast.

Season 3 follows the show's 16-episode debut and strike-shortened second season.

Executive producers include Rauch and Winston Rauch via After January company.

Two days after we made the case for why series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court needed to return for a third season amid rumblings that NBC and producer Warner Bros. TV were haggling over an episode count, we have some good news to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Season 3 will consist of 18 episodes – with the first season coming in at 16 episodes and the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes-impacted second season running for 13 episodes.

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

