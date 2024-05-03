Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Coda, Siân Heder, tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow

Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow Snags CODA Director Siân Heder

CODA director Siân Heder will reportedly direct the adaptation of Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin at Paramount Pictures.

Paramount Pictures snapped up the rights before the book's 2021 launch.

BookTok community embraces the bestselling book for its compelling narrative.

Zevin involved in film scripting, raising hopes for a faithful adaptation.

The adaptation of one of the biggest books of 2022 has managed to grab the director of the best film, CODA, of 2021. Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin was released in 2022 and was a massive bestseller that ended up at the top of many people's favorite lists for that year. Before the book was even published in 2021, it was purchased for adaptation by Paramount Pictures, but that occurring doesn't mean that a film is absolutely going to happen.

Sometimes, studios will purchase adaptation rights and sit on them for years, but this is a pretty quick turnaround, all things considered. There has been some movement on the film, with The Hollywood Reporter saying that CODA director Siân Heder has signed on to direct the adaptation of Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner are currently set to produce via the Temple Hill banner with a script by Mark Bomback based on a draft by Zevin, who will also have an executive producer credit.

Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow Is Beloved By BookTok

Here is the detailed summary of Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow via the official Penguin Random House website: "On a bitter-cold day, in the December of his junior year at Harvard, Sam Masur exits a subway car and sees, amid the hordes of people waiting on the platform, Sadie Green. He calls her name. For a moment, she pretends she hasn't heard him, but then, she turns, and a game begins: a legendary collaboration that will launch them to stardom.

These friends, intimates since childhood, borrow money, beg favors, and, before even graduating college, they have created their first blockbuster, Ichigo. Overnight, the world is theirs. Not even twenty-five years old, Sam and Sadie are brilliant, successful, and rich, but these qualities won't protect them from their own creative ambitions or the betrayals of their hearts.

Spanning thirty years, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Venice Beach, California, and lands in between and far beyond, Gabrielle Zevin's Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow examines the multifarious nature of identity, disability, failure, the redemptive possibilities in play, and above all, our need to connect: to be loved and to love."

If you've spent time on BookTok, you might have seen this title pop up when people recommend their favorite books; that's where I know the title from. As always, book-to-film adaptations are fickle beasts. Zevin's involvement is a good sign, so we'll have to see which end of the vast spectrum this one ends up on when it comes out.

