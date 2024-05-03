Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, popeye

Brand New Popeye for the Last Year of Copyright on Free Comic Book Day

A Brand New Popeye by Marcus Williams from Massive Publishing for the Last Year of Copyright on Free Comic Book Day

Article Summary Popeye's new manga-inspired comic debuts on Free Comic Book Day by Marcus Williams.

Massive Publishing's "Eye Lie Popeye" explores the mystery of Popeye's lost eye.

Popeye to enter public domain next year, following Winnie The Pooh and Mickey Mouse.

FCBD 2024 event to feature fifty giveaways, including the Popeye comic launch.

Next year, Popeye goes full public domain, like Winnie The Pooh and Steamboat Willie/Mickey Mouse. So in the final year of ownership, King Features has got Massive Publishing to pay the license for the sailor man, but has given creator Marcus Wiliams much greater provision to do what he wants with the characters. Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day, which is when this new manga-esque Popeye will be unveiled for the first time. And Bleeding Cool has a preview… You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilerage with this handy dandy tag,

FCBD 2024 EYE LIE POPEYE #1

MASSIVE

DEC230033

(W) Marcus Williams (A/CA) Marcus Williams

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, makes his return to comic shops next summer. The century old comic strip and legendary cartoon character is reimagined for the modern age, in this brand new series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). Popeye: Eye Lie Popeye reimagines the pop culture staple in a high-energy, manga-inspired monthly comic series that explores Popeye's past and finally reveals the century-long mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? The truth finally comes out as an old enemy from the sea returns to face off against the Sailor Man.

With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like One Piece and Dragon Ball, Eye Lie Popeye will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by comic book publishers, creators, comic shops and librarians to attract new readers to read comic books on the first Saturday in May. Originally proposed by Joe Field of Californian store Flying Color Comics, it began in 2002 with a handful of comics but now numbers around fifty giveaways each year. Often used to launch a new line, product or event, even though they are given away for free, some have become valuable in and of themselves. Coordinated by the industry's largest distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors, FCBD has become an official Children's Book Week event and has inspired similar events for German- and Dutch-language comics industries. The twenty-second edition of FCBD will be held tomorrow.

