Apex Legends: Upheaval Reveals New Details With Gameplay Trailer

Respawn Entertainment has a new trailer out for Apex Legends: Upheaval, as we get a better look at the latest character and more.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed new details about Apex Legends: Upheaval, the next season of the game arriving next week. The new season brings with it a new character by the name of Alter, who was pretty much designed to create chaos and change the way you and others play the game. You'll also get a glimpse of the new map, dealing with the aftermath of a shattered moon, and the return of Solos. We have a few new details from their latest blog below.

Apex Legends: Upheaval

TAKEOVER: SOLOS

Well, well, well…looks like Solos is coming back after all! Replacing Duos from the beginning of the season, take on the Outlands by yourself in this revamped variant. We've taken aspects of some of our most popular modes and integrated them to keep things interesting: use your Battle Sense to detect nearby enemies, tear things up with pre-kitted weapons and attachments, and keep the fight going with auto heal and Second Chance mechanics. We get it–sometimes you want to drop hot and heavy without having to carry the squad. It's every Legend for themselves…for now. Solos Takeover is live May 7, 2024 to June 24, 2024.

NEW LEGEND: ALTER

When Alter emerged from her dimension into another with her past held close to the chest, she had only two things: her interdimensional traveling Void tech, and a desire to have fun. She did what she wanted when she wanted, never needing to stick around for the consequences of her actions. Morality and responsibility were things of the past as Alter traveled throughout different realities, drawn to worlds on the edge of complete destruction. Whether something devastating was already happening or she helped usher in the apocalypse herself, Alter was always there to watch whatever catastrophe ensued. She loved seeing worlds end and seeing the true nature of the people come out within the chaos. However, in some ruined dimensions, there was a common denominator that intrigued her–one that would lead her to witness the grandest apocalypse of all. Seeking out the next world it would condemn, Alter has landed in ours, ready to do what's necessary to see her wish fulfilled.

