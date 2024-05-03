Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Tokyopop | Tagged: cgc, FarCry, fcbd, free comic book day

A Look At How CGC Is Sponsoring Free Comic Book Day 2024

This year, CGC is sponsoring Free Comic Book Day. Appearing in the comics and promotional material, and stores getting free slabbed titles.

CGC is the company that originated and developed the graded slabbed comic book, as well as the industry that has grown up around it. People can get their comic books graded by an expert, as they have done for years, but once that grade is decided, the comic is then sealed in a transparent case, and a grade is given for its condition. This has enabled collectors to gauge an independent grade and enabled them to sell and buy long distance without having to get up and personal with the grade themselves.

This year, CGC is sponsoring Free Comic Book Day, appearing in the comics and promotional material, and is offering an all-new FCBD label for all FCBD books submitted for grading. There may be a disconnect for some—Free Comic Book Day is about getting new people to read comics rather than keep them in slabs, but comic reading and comic collecting have always gone hand in hand, and one always fuels the other.

Here's a video of me doing a little unboxing of what came in the post yesterday…

Far Cry is from ToykoPop, not Titan, sorry. Titan is Doctor Who and Conan! Look for all this in store tomorrow, and you can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilerage with this handy dandy tag,

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by comic book publishers, creators, comic shops and librarians to attract new readers to read comic books on the first Saturday in May. Originally proposed by Joe Field of Californian store Flying Color Comics, it began in 2002 with a handful of comics but now numbers around fifty giveaways each year. Often used to launch a new line, product or event, even though they are given away for free, some have become valuable in and of themselves. Coordinated by the industry's largest distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors, FCBD has become an official Children's Book Week event and has inspired similar events for German- and Dutch-language comics industries. The twenty-second edition of FCBD will be held tomorrow.

